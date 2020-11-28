Washington vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Utah prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: ABC

Washington (2-0) vs Utah (0-1) Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

Expect the Utes to be far better from Game 1 to Game 2.

They were the last team to get their 2020 college football season going, and it showed in the 33-17 loss to USC. That wasn’t the normal Utah team that dominates on the lines and controls games by being more physical – but that’s coming.

What have we seen so far this year when it comes to how team play after getting a game or two under its belt? More often than not, everything starts to change.

Washington wants to smash away with the running game, and new head coach Jimmy Lake wants to set a physical tone right away. Utah held USC to under 100 yards rushing and came up with ten tackles for loss.

Why Washington Will Win

Utah has to be a whole lot sharper offensively and a whole lot better with the passing game. Jake Bentley came in from South Carolina with a whole lot of experience and the ability settle the position right away, but he struggled to push the ball down the field and threw two interceptions – USC ended up coming up with three picks.

Washington’s defense has been a killer on third downs so far, the offensive line has been outstanding, and the team is dominating the time of possession battle.

The Huskies are holding on to the ball over 37 minutes per game. If Utah isn’t controlling the clock and the tempo, forget it.

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone likes to talk about USC and Oregon as the stars of the Pac-12, but Washington is playing as well or better than both of them.

The offense is balanced, QB Dylan Morris settled in and was more comfortable last week against Arizona, and the team is going to hold up well against the Utah defensive front.

Washington vs Utah Prediction, Line

Washington 26, Utah 17

Washington -7, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

