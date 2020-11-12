Washington vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Oregon State prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: FS1

Washington (0-0) vs Oregon State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Jermar Jefferson was Jermar Jefferson.

The fabulous Oregon State running back did his best to carry the team in the 38-28 loss to Washington State, running for 120 yards and three touchdowns to go along with the 329 passing yards form Tristan Gebbia.

The O spread the ball around among a slew of receivers, the O was great on third downs, and the attack rallied late to make it interesting. So what was the problem?

It took too long for that offense to warm up. A few quick three-and-outs, Washington State answered with scores, and it was all too much to overcome. Now the offense should be ready to hit the ground running, especially around Jefferson.

On the flip side, Washington only gets back four starters on offense and might need a bit. However …

Why Washington Will Win

Washington State was breaking in a young quarterback, a new coaching staff, and was missing a few key players and it didn’t have much of a problem against the Beavers.

Oregon State didn’t generate a whole lot of pressure – that’s partly a decision of the Wazzu O – and there wasn’t any luck against the offensive balance. The Cougars ran for 229 yards, threw for 227, and now the Huskies should be able to move the ball however they want to.

The running game will be great, the offensive line will be fine, and the defense should be outstanding with a whole lot of experience and talent returning. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect almost the same sort of game Oregon State experienced against Washington State, except for a Washington D that does a stronger job against Jefferson.

Jefferson was held to 39 yards in last year’s OSU loss, but ran for 115 yards against the Huskies as a freshman. Oregon State will get yards, but not enough points.

Washington will look just fine, especially in the second half.

Washington vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Washington 34, Oregon State 20

Washington -13.5 o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

