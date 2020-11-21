Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Arizona prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX

Washington (1-0) vs Arizona (0-1) Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Grant Gunnell came up with the type of performance the offense needed to have a shot to beat USC. The Wildcats lost in the final moments, but the revamped defense was able to hold up relatively well, and the offense kept hitting the Trojans enough to make it a fight.

Gunnell was good on his deep throws, he ran for 40 yards, and played like the steady playmaker who can give the Wildcats a chance. The offensive line wasn’t bad at giving Gunnell time to work,

Why Washington Will Win

Washington caught a few breaks on generous spots on the way to a 27-21 win over Oregon State, but the team – throw in an interesting punting problem early on – managed to get through the opener.

It started with the ground game that kept things simple. The three-headed running back attack of Sean McGrew, Kamari Pleasant and Richard Newton were able to combine for 193 of the team’s 267 rushing yards, the offensive line was strong, and the defense was fantastic in the secondary, allowing just 85 passing yards.

USC was able to pound away a bit on the Arizona defensive front – averaging over five yards per carry – and Washington won’t do anything too crazy. Run, play good defense, repeat.

What’s Going To Happen

The Washington lines will take over early on. Arizona will be able to run a little bit, and Gunnell will have his moments, but as the mantra has been from the start under new Husky head man Jimmy Lake, “run the damn ball.”

Washington will do it very well.

Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Washington 30, Arizona 20

Washington -11.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

