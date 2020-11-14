Washington Football Team vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Washington Football Team vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: FOX

Washington Football Team (2-6) vs Detroit Lions (3-5) Game Preview

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The passing game hasn’t been that bad.

It’s coming off a season-high 365 yards in the loss to the Giants, it came up with 251 against the Giants a few weeks before that, and now it gets to go against a soft Lion secondary that has yet to allow fewer than 200 yards through the air.

This might not be a high-powered Washington attack, but the Lions don’t force takeaways and if there was ever a game to get the ground game going, this would be it against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.

But …

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Washington just doesn’t have the offensive firepower to keep up if the Lions get hot early.

There was a shockingly big running day against Dallas a few weeks ago, but overall the Football Team ground attack is non-existent – it hasn’t hit 100 yards in four of the last five games.

Detroit is 3-0 this season when allowing fewer than 110 rushing yards. Washington hasn’t only gotten to the mark twice.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

Detroit is a goldmine for allowing running back fantasy points, getting embarrassed by Dalvin Cook last week for over 200 yards and two scores. Although Gibson loses pass targets to JD McKissic, he managed a score in each of the last two weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is a weird team in the midst of a weird season. It’s all over, though, if it can’t get past a bad Washington team that’s playing just enough defense to make this a fight. The Football Team, though, won’t run well enough to pull this off.

Washington Football Team vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Detroit 27, Washington 20

Detroit -3.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

