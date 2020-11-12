Virginia vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Virginia vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (2-4) vs Louisville (2-5) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals might be having a rough season, but the offense still works, and the team has been battling hard through a rough slate. Yeah, it’s 2-5, but it played three straight road games and had to deal with two tough Miami and Virginia Tech teams at home.

The secondary hasn’t been all that bad. It’s partly because everyone runs all over the Cardinal defensive front, but it should be able to handle the Virginia passing game.

The Cavaliers are last in the ACC in downfield passing, and on the flip side, their defense is last in pass defense. For all of the problems, the Cardinals are able to throw with three 300-yard games, and this should be the fourth as long as Malik Cunningham gets hot early.

However …

Why Virginia Will Win

Louisville has a massive turnover problem. It has yet to win the turnover battle and is a -11 overall. Just when things started to get better after giving it up 11 times in the first four games, three picks against Virginia Tech were a killer.

No, Virginia doesn’t throw the ball down the field at all – averaging just 10.4 yards per completion – but it can get the midrange attack working. It’s nothing flashy, but it’s enough to control the clock for almost 33 minutes a game helped by a nice season by the offensive front.

Louisville doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to be a big problem.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be all about the turnover battle. Louisville might be awful when it comes to giveaways, but Virginia isn’t all that much better.

This is one of the road games the Cardinals have to win, but every time it looks like it’s about to be strong, something goes wrong.

Both teams are struggling, but they’re even enough to make this a fun, competitive game. Virginia will have the ball more, it’ll be better on third downs, and it’ll be a +1 in turnover margin. That will be just enough to squeak by.

Virginia vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Virginia 26, Louisville 23

Virginia -3.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

