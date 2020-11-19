Virginia vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Abilene Christian prediction and game preview.

Virginia vs Abilene Christian Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: David A, Harrison III Field, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN3

Virginia (2-4) vs Abilene Christian (1-4) Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

The passing game is just good enough to be a problem if the Cavalier secondary isn’t focused.

North Carolina was able to bomb away on Virginia. Miami went off, Wake Forest threw for over 300 yards, and everyone by NC State and Louisville threw for well over 280 yards, and Louisville didn’t get there because it was busy running for over 300 yards.

ACU doesn’t have a big-time downfield game, but QB Peyton Mansell was able to do enough to keep the offense moving. However …

Why Virginia Will Win

The Wildcat run defense is non-existent.

The Virginia running game hasn’t been anything special, but it’s been able to balance out the O from time to time, and it’s good enough to assume it’ll come up with 200 yards on the ground walking into the building.

Teams are able to average over five yards per carry on ACU without much of a problem, and there’s not going to be enough of a pass rush to worry about.

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong will have all the time he needs to hit his third down throws, and they’ll be set up by the ground game that makes it 3rd and 2 over and over again.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a nice break for a Cavalier team that’s going to go on a nice second half run. It gets a winnable Florida State game after this, and then the home finale against Boston College before dealing with Virginia Tech.

Virginia will put this away fast and gear it up for the Noles. It’ll be over by halftime.

Virginia vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

Virginia 48, Abilene Christian 6

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1

