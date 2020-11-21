Virginia Tech vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Pitt prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (4-3) vs Pitt (4-4) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Pitt offense just isn’t working well enough.

Not having QB Kenny Pickett around for a while was part of the problem, but even when he was playing – and even when he came back – the running game wasn’t strong enough. The Panthers ran for 148 yards against a bad Florida State run defense, and that was the first time in the last five games they hit the 100-yard mark.

The offense can’t keep up in shootouts, Virginia Tech’s pass rush is strong enough to come up with a whole lot of big plays in the backfield, and the offensive front is good enough to at least hold serve from time to time against the great Pitt defensive front. The Pitt offensive line is getting rocked. However …

Why Pitt Will Win

That Panther defensive line continues to be amazing.

It’s coming from all angles, it’s wrecking games – coming up with seven sacks last week against ASU and with a nation-high 38 on the year – and now it’s going against a Virginia Tech team that has to run well to win.

The pressure from the Panther D hasn’t always translated into all-around production, but the run defense hasn’t allowed 150 yards on the ground so far, and the Hokies are 0-4 this year when they don’t come up with at least 283 rushing yards.

And then there’s the Virginia Tech Can’t Close problem …

What’s Going To Happen

The Hokies lost four games they could’ve won, and at least three they should’ve won with the chances they had to pull it off.

Having Pickett around makes all the difference for the Panthers, but can last week’s blowout over FSU be what changes everything around? Virginia Tech is the better team, and if the ground game is working it has the ability to pull this off, but it all depends on whether or not star RB Khalil Herbert’s banged up hamstring is okay.

Herbert will play, but the offense isn’t going to run well enough against this Panther defensive front to get out of Heinz alive in yet another close loss.

Virginia Tech vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 34, Virginia Tech 31

Virginia Tech -3.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

