Virginia Tech vs Liberty Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Liberty prediction and game preview.
Virginia Tech vs Liberty Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 7
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA
Network: ACC Network
Virginia Tech (4-2) vs Liberty (6-0) Game Preview
Why Liberty Will Win
Here comes the Liberty running game, and it’s going to keep on hammering. The Flames are ninth in the nation averaging 256 yards per game on the ground, ripping off a consistently great attack game after game, and the passing game can keep up, too.
Does Liberty have Virginia Tech’s talent? Not overall, but Malik Willis is an SEC-caliber quarterback who was fantastic against Syracuse and is coming off a 345-yard passing day against Southern Miss. He leads the team in rushing, Joshua Mack is a starting-caliber running back for most teams, and overall, the offense has been tremendously efficient and consistent.
Virginia Tech’s defense has been spotty, the run D has been hammered on a bit too often, and for all the good things the O does, it’s not converting on third downs. But …
Why Virginia Tech Will Win
Liberty hasn’t seen anything like the Hokie running game.
The Syracuse win was dominant, but the other five games were against teams that have done next to nothing right so far. Even with their awful offensive line, the Orange were able to run for over 200 yards against the Flames, and Southern Miss was able to rip off 211 yards last week.
Virginia Tech’s ground game has been devastating, coming up with over 300 yards three times and over 200 in every game. Run for over 260, and the Hokies are 4-0. Run for under 260, and they’re 0-2 …
What’s Going To Happen
But it’s going to be a struggle.
This is a good Liberty team that can do a whole lot of things right, they’re extremely well coached, and they have the attitude of an unbeaten team looking to make a massive statement. It’ll be plucky, and it’ll be up early, but Virginia will start to bust out with a few big runs in the second half to end the drama.
Virginia Tech vs Liberty Prediction, Line
Virginia Tech 41, Liberty 23
Virginia Tech -14.5, o/u: 67.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
