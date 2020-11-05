Virginia Tech vs Liberty Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs Liberty prediction and game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Liberty Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia Tech (4-2) vs Liberty (6-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Liberty Will Win

Here comes the Liberty running game, and it’s going to keep on hammering. The Flames are ninth in the nation averaging 256 yards per game on the ground, ripping off a consistently great attack game after game, and the passing game can keep up, too.

Does Liberty have Virginia Tech’s talent? Not overall, but Malik Willis is an SEC-caliber quarterback who was fantastic against Syracuse and is coming off a 345-yard passing day against Southern Miss. He leads the team in rushing, Joshua Mack is a starting-caliber running back for most teams, and overall, the offense has been tremendously efficient and consistent.

Virginia Tech’s defense has been spotty, the run D has been hammered on a bit too often, and for all the good things the O does, it’s not converting on third downs. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Liberty hasn’t seen anything like the Hokie running game.

The Syracuse win was dominant, but the other five games were against teams that have done next to nothing right so far. Even with their awful offensive line, the Orange were able to run for over 200 yards against the Flames, and Southern Miss was able to rip off 211 yards last week.

Virginia Tech’s ground game has been devastating, coming up with over 300 yards three times and over 200 in every game. Run for over 260, and the Hokies are 4-0. Run for under 260, and they’re 0-2 …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

But it’s going to be a struggle.

This is a good Liberty team that can do a whole lot of things right, they’re extremely well coached, and they have the attitude of an unbeaten team looking to make a massive statement. It’ll be plucky, and it’ll be up early, but Virginia will start to bust out with a few big runs in the second half to end the drama.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Virginia Tech vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 41, Liberty 23

Bet on Virginia Tech vs Liberty with BetMGM

Virginia Tech -14.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule