UTSA vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA vs Southern Miss prediction and game preview.

UTSA vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: ESPN+

UTSA (5-4) vs Southern Miss (2-6) Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

The UTSA pass rush has been strong, and all of the pressure is leading to a whole lot of takeaways with a Conference USA-leading 15. When the Roadrunners come up with two turnovers or more, they’re 4-1 and have at least one in every game but the loss to Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles aren’t a total disaster at hanging on to the ball, but they’ve given up 12 turnovers so far to go along with all of their other issues.

They’re struggling to generate a pass rush, which leads to not coming up with third down stops, which leads to a whole lot of struggles to say in games. But …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

UTSA isn’t great at controlling the clock and doesn’t have the downfield passing ability to put up yards and big plays in chunks.

Southern Miss hasn’t had a problem over the last few weeks against the pass – it hasn’t allowed more than 200 yards in two weeks – but can the running game get going? It was starting to rock with three 200-yard days in four games before getting stuffed by WKU, and this week it has to try pounding away against the Roadrunners.

UTSA is 1-4 when allowing 170 rushing yards or more – USM has to try controlling the game from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Southern Miss start to get the offense going again? It’s been a rough run over the last three weeks, and the UTSA defense is strong enough to keep the score low on the road.

The Roadrunners lost their last three games on the road, and needed a miracle overtime finish to get by Texas State for the one away win. They’ll be the sharper team.

UTSA vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

UTSA 27, Southern Miss 20

UTSA -8.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

