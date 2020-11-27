UTSA vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA vs North Texas prediction and game preview.

UTSA vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: Stadium

UTSA (6-4) vs North Texas (3-3) Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

The Roadrunners have found their groove.

They’ve won three of their last four games thanks to a running game that exploded over the past two weeks to go along with a passing attack that somehow has shown a bit of a spark a few weeks ago.

The O has been wildly inconsistent – the passing game exploded in the win over UTEP, and struggled a week later against Southern Miss – but now it gets to deal with a two-foot-putt of a North Texas defense.

The Mean Green couldn’t stop the run for most of the season, and then couldn’t deal with the Rice passing game in the win last week. However …

Why North Texas Will Win

The North Texas offense is a blast.

It’s been let down time and again by the defense, but it was able to pick up the running game again after being off for almost a month – rumbling for 269 yards against Rice – helped by an O line that’s one of the best in Conference USA at keeping teams out of the backfield.

The UTSA defense is okay, but its secondary has problems when pushed.

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas is finally on the road again. It was good in its one game away from Denton – blowing out Middle Tennessee with 768 yards of total offense – but that’s not happening in San Antonio.

The Roadrunners are playing well, they 4-1 at home, and they’re going to get enough out of the defense to take the ball away enough to pull away in the second half.

UTSA vs North Texas Prediction, Line

UTSA 34, North Texas 24

UTSA -3, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

