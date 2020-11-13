UTEP vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs UTSA prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPN+

UTEP (3-3) vs UTSA (4-4) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

So what’s going right this year? There’s a run defense.

The Miners were crushed over the second half of last year and completely broke down late. This season, Texas was able to run for over 200 yards, and that’s it. Only Charlotte in the loss a few weeks ago was able to get over the 100-yard mark.

All of a sudden, the Miners are getting off the field on third downs, the offense is controlling the clock, and the offensive line hasn’t been bad. But …

Why UTSA Will Win

UTEP hasn’t beaten anyone.

The Miners really are playing better, but the three wins came against two FCS teams and a ULM team that hasn’t won a game. This is the fourth straight road game in a row for UTEP and the fifth in the last six games.

It’s not like UTSA is beating Alabama, but it gave BYU a nasty run and it’s been able to use its surprisingly strong defensive front to get into the backfield on a regular basis and be ultra-disruptive.

The Roadrunners lead Conference USA in tackles for loss, and it’s leading the way to a whole lot of takeaways. +6 on the year in turnover margin. it’s going to be +2 against a UTEP O that should press a bit after the running game stalls against this defensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are playing far, far better than expected, but UTSA has been stronger overall. Neither offense will do anything amazing, the Roadrunner attack will be a bit more balanced. Being at home really will matter considering UTEP hasn’t played at home in almost two months.

UTEP vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 27, UTEP 24

UTSA -6.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

