UTEP vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs Rice prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs Rice Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN3

UTEP (3-4) vs Rice (1-2) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

UTPE might not be winning, but that’s partly because it’s been on the road for the last four games.

Okay, so this is a fifth-straight road trip, but the passing game has been fine, the offense is moving the chains better than it has in years, and the defense is doing a decent job of keeping games in range – the UTSA blowout loss a few weeks ago notwithstanding.

Rice doesn’t have enough of a running game to worry about, there’s zero pass rush whatsoever and no pressure from the defensive front, and there are way too many turnovers. The Miners will create their own breaks.

Why Rice Will Win

The Rice passing game is going to be a problem. Michael Collins is a solid veteran quarterback, and he’s getting good seasons out of his underappreciated receiving corps.

Austin Trammell is one of the best deep threats in Conference USA, Jake Bailey is dangerous, and now the whole group just needs the ball a bit more.

For all the good things UTEP has been able to do – at least compared to past seasons – it’s coming off a rough day against a UTSA passing game that’s hardly Alabama’s. The Miners gave up over 300 yards and couldn’t stop anything, and now …

What’s Going To Happen

The Rice passing game will take over.

The Owls somehow managed to score just 17 points against a horrendous North Texas defense, and they’re not going to blow up on the Miners, but they’ll have enough of a deep passing game and do a strong enough job controlling the clock to get out with the second win of a rough and shortened season.

UTEP vs Rice Prediction, Line

Rice 27, UTEP 21

Rice -11.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

