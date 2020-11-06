UTEP vs FIU Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs FIU prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs FIU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Network: ESPN3

UTEP (3-3) vs FIU (0-3) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

FIU has been a massive disappointment. Its season hasn’t been able to get going thanks to virus issues, an interrupted schedule, and with no offensive punch to make up for it.

The passing game isn’t doing enough – its averaging just 95 yards per game against powerhouses Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Jacksonville State – and the running game isn’t making up for it.

UTEP’s passing game has been as good as it’s been in a long, long time, hitting the 200-yard mark in each of the last three games, and it’s doing well down the field.

Why FIU Will Win

The UTEP running game has been hit-or-miss.

It hasn’t hit 100 yards in three of the last five games, and it should have problems against a FIU run defense that hasn’t been bad. The Golden Panthers are getting into the backfield, and they have enough of a pass rush to be a bother, but they need to start doing even more to overcome the offensive issues.

At the very least, the offense isn’t making a whole lot of mistakes. FIU should be a +2 in turnover margin, and it has to capitalize on every opportunity.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this finally when FIU can break through? It’s not like it’s getting blown out, but it’s not able to come up with the big plays at key times, and the offense simply didn’t do anything against Jacksonville State.

UTEP is back at home after three straight road games, and it’s going to matter. Yes, the Miners are 3-3, but two of those wins are against FCS teams, and the other is against ULM. It’s not going to be easy, but the Miners will fight through with a good late drive to pull it off against the punchless Golden Panthers.

UTEP vs FIU Prediction, Line

UTEP 27, FIU 24

UTEP -2.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

