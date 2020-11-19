USC vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Utah prediction and game preview.

USC vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: ESPN

USC (2-0) vs Utah (0-0) Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

USC hasn’t played all that well, and it’s still been able to get to 2-0 with late heroics, a good enough passing games and with just enough control of the game and the clock to at least stay alive late.

That’s hardly what was expected out of the Trojans against two teams – Arizona State and Arizona – they should’ve beaten easily, but in this weird year that’s so disjointed, just getting to 2-0 is good enough.

Utah has yet to get its first game out of the way as the only team left who’s expected to play who hasn’t been had a game yet. This is going to be a strong Ute team, but it lost nine of its top 11 tacklers and has a new starting offensive backfield that needs to be broken in. As long as the USC pass rush continues to be strong, and if there aren’t a ton of mistakes, everything should be okay. However …

Why Utah Will Win

The USC defense hasn’t been good enough.

Arizona State was able to run well – and it took a miracle for USC to get out alive – and Arizona hit on too many big shots to almost hit 300 yards through the air. Utah might be changing a whole lot on both sides of the ball, but it has the lines that Arizona State and Arizona don’t.

Utah should do a better job of blasting away, and the run defense should hold up against a USC ground game that’s fine, but hasn’t been quite strong enough to get into a grinding battle.

More than anything else …

What’s Going To Happen

Something is missing with USC.

Again, 2-0 is 2-0 is 2-0, but the energy hasn’t quite been there over the first two games, the team isn’t sharp, and even though Kedon Slovis is hitting 71% of his passes and he threw for over 700 yards in the first two games, he hasn’t been quite right.

Utah has a certain level it’s been able to maintain over the last several years, and the loss of so many starters shouldn’t matter all that much, but the secondary is going through an overhaul against a team with a big passing game and two warm-up games.

It’s not going to be easy, but USC will slip out with a third straight close-call win in what should amount to the Pac-12 South championship.

USC vs Utah Prediction, Line

USC 26, Utah 24

USC -3, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

