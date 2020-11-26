USC vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Colorado prediction and game preview.

USC vs Colorado Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC (3-0) vs Colorado (2-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Colorado Will Win

The Colorado offense has been surprisingly strong so far.

This isn’t one of the Pac-12’s top teams, but the passing game has been solid, the running attack fine, and best of all, the team is doing all the key things right in the first two games.

The offense is taking advantage of every opportunity to score, the team is +4 in turnover margin – the O has only given it away once – and keeping the chains moving is leading to a dominant time of possession advantage.

USC isn’t consistent enough, it’s not converting on enough third downs, and turnovers have been a problem. Weirdest of all, though, the downfield passing game isn’t working like it should be – this is supposed to be an explosive offense that’s dinking and dunking.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why USC Will Win

Considering it an ongoing positive that USC keeps winning even though it’s not playing well.

It didn’t have to rally in the final moments to get by Utah last week, and it was the team’s strongest defensive performance so far, but this is a better team than it has shown. At some point, it’s all going to come together, and then … look out.

For all of the good thing Colorado has done over its first two games, there’s no pass rush, and that’s leading to a whole lot of passing yards – UCLA and Stanford each came up with more than 300 yards.

Kedon Slovis has been good enough, but again, that light bulb will turn out for this offense soon.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

USC got the good fortune of getting three straight teams playing their opener. Colorado has two games under its belt, it’s – for the most part – playing with house money after winning two games to kick off the Karl Dorrell era, and it’s going to play loose.

The Trojans are going to be in for a bit of a shootout, but they’ll pull away late with two fourth quarter scoring drives to start to breathe a whole lot easier.

USC vs Colorado Prediction, Line

USC 41, Colorado 27

Bet on USC vs Colorado with BetMGM

USC -11.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever