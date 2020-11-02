USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Arizona State prediction and game preview.

USC vs Arizona State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FOX

USC (0-0) vs Arizona State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devils will have the passing game.

It stinks to lose Brandon Aiyuk to the 49ers, and the running game will likely rely on untested freshmen, but Jayden Daniels is the type of passer who can bomb away and keep pressing in what should be an offensive shootout.

Daniels didn’t play against USC last year. Now he gets his shot.

Can the secondary hold on after getting hit for 477 yards in last year’s loss? It was great late in the season with a slew of interceptions, the line is good enough to hold on against whatever the USC running game will be, and the takeaways should be there. But …

Why USC Will Win

The offense really is going to be unstoppable.

Kedon Slovis is the cemented star now with JT Daniels at Georgia, the receiving corps is loaded, and the running game that was underutilized is good enough to balance things out if needed.

It’s the defensive side, though, that should be the difference this year.

The O is going to be the O – it’s going to work. The D that allowed the most points in the history of USC football – but actually wasn’t that bad – gets back almost everyone with 12 of the top 13 tacklers returning. All this group has to be is not be miserable while Slovis and company do their thing.

What’s Going To Happen

Is USC really just that good? It’s got the experience, it has the offensive scheme, and it has the hype. This is the year the program has been building for over the last few seasons, but it’s still going to be a battle against an Arizona State team that should be able to ing around for a full four quarters.

The USC offense will come up with a late first half burst, Arizona State will push back in the second half, and just when this gets close, Slovis will come up with a good scoring drive to stay ahead.

Both teams will look strong, but USC will show what it’s just that dangerous.

USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

USC 37, Arizona State 30

USC -11, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

