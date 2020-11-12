USC vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Arizona prediction and game preview.

USC vs Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Network: FOX

USC (1-0) vs Arizona (0-0) Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

Take the win, don’t ask questions, and move on.

The Trojans were pushed to the brink by Arizona State and came through with a miraculous finish to win 28-27. Kedon Slovis threw it 55 times, but he came up with 381 yards and two scores and came through in the clutch, and the team overcame four takeaways to pull it off.

The Arizona defense is going to need some time, and it’s not going to get it.

The linebacking corps should be one, but the pass rush is still going to be a concern, and the secondary that got hit too easily for 300 yards on a regular basis also has to prove it can start making more plays.

Why Arizona Will Win

Turnovers were a problem in Week 1 for the Trojans, and Arizona needs them. There were three fumbles, Slovis threw a pick, and the Trojans needed everyone of their 556 yards to get the win.

The Wildcat offense needs to come out hot from the start, and the receivers are in place for QB Grant Gunnell to bomb away early on. Expect a shootout – the Arizona defense won’t have anything special to throw at the Trojan attack – and as long as the O line can be merely okay, the production will come.

USC didn’t generate enough of a pass rush against ASU – Gunnell should have time.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona will be surprisingly good for a half.

The defense isn’t going to do anything to stop Slovis, but with a bit more time to prepare after missing last week’s game against Utah, it’ll be a good game that throws another scare into the Trojans – but not nearly as much of one as ASU did.

The Trojans will roar right away in the second half to put it away, the Wildcats will turn it over twice, and a fun game will quickly open up.

USC vs Arizona Prediction, Line

USC 41, Arizona 20

USC -14, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

