USA TODAY College Wire Features: Florida vs Arkansas What To Watch, Wisconsin QB Status

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Friday, November 13
USA TODAY College Wire Features
Ohio State’s bowl history over the past 20 years
Texas Football: Bowl game history 2000-2019
HC Paul Chryst gives an update on QB Jack Coan’s status
Five things to watch on Saturday when Florida hosts Arkansas
Five things to watch on Saturday when Florida hosts Arkansas
Looking back at Hugh Freeze’s ‘thankful’ opportunity in joining Vols’ staff
Looking back at Hugh Freeze’s ‘thankful’ opportunity in joining Vols’ staff