UNLV vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

UNLV vs San Jose State prediction and game preview.

UNLV vs San Jose State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

Network: FS2

UNLV (0-3) vs San Jose State (3-0) Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

Head coach Marcus Arroyo is still trying to put everything together for a program that’s got to be all but build up from scratch.

The offense has improved in each of the first three weeks, the running game is starting to come together, and the pass rush has been decent throughout. RB Charles Williams has been a steady, dependable veteran to work everything else around.

Can the run defense hold up? San Jose State might be 3-0, and it might be playing well overall, but the ground game hasn’t done enough to worry about. There passing game has controlled things, but it would be nice to get more than 94 rushing yards per outing – the 116 yards against San Diego State were strong. But …

Why San Jose State Will Win

The Spartans are great in pass protection.

They gave QB Nick Starkel time to work – and then he got hurt. In came Nick Nash against San Diego State, and he did enough though the air to be okay – even if he isn’t Starkel – and adds more of a rushing element. Starkel is still questionable, but as long as the quarterback isn’t giving the ball away, all should be fine.

San Jose State is great at taking the ball away.

The O got stuffed by San Diego State, but three takeaways were a very, very big deal. The Spartans are +4 overall in turnover margin, and UNLV doesn’t have the defense to change that.

What’s Going To Happen

1955.

That was the last time San Jose State went 4-0, and it’s going to pull this off with a shot to come up with the greatest start in the history of the program when it plays Fresno State the week after.

It’s not going to be a total walk in the park, though, against the Rebels.

UNLV will score early, get the running game going, and it’ll control the clock, and then the mistakes will start to come. The Spartans will capitalize on Rebel mistakes to pull away.

UNLV vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 34, UNLV 17

San Jose State -15.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

