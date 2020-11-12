UCLA vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Utah prediction and game preview.

UCLA vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: FOX

UCLA (0-1) vs Utah (0-0) Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

The Utah offensive line will get to eat.

It’s the opener for the Utes after not being able to go last week, and they’re going keep it simple.

Use the amazing, veteran offensive line, blast away on a UCLA defensive front that gave up 264 yards and five scores in the 48-42 loss to Colorado, assume a rotation of running backs will get to pound away, and expect that the changes on defense won’t be that big a deal.

It’s Utah. The defense is going to be very big up front, very active in the linebacking corps, and as long as the group can keep UCLA QB. Dorian Thompson-Robinson from taking off, it’ll be doing its job.

Colorado didn’t generate any pressure. That’s not going to be a problem for the Utes.

Why UCLA Will Win

The Bruins got a week under their belts.

It might have been a loss, but Thompson-Robinson was outstanding – he took off for 109 yards and threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns – and there were a whole lot of big plays and shots down the field.

Utah’s secondary is going to be terrific, but it might take a little bit of time with the loss of several key parts. As long as the Bruins can stop the mistakes – it turned the ball over four times against the Buffs – and if the offense can keep on producing with the pace it played with – especially in the second half – this should be a fight. but …

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA NEVER seemed like it had the ball last week, and there’s a reason.

It didn’t.

When it wasn’t turning it over, it was giving up long marches. Colorado had its offense on the field for almost 40 minutes, and now Utah will do the same.

The Utes might want to press, but they’re not going to screw around too much. They’ve won the last four in the series and five in the last six, and most without much of a problem.

They won’t have much of a problem here, either.

UCLA vs Utah Prediction, Line

Utah 34, UCLA 17

Utah -3, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

