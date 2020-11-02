UCLA vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Colorado prediction and game preview.
UCLA vs Colorado Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 7
Game Time: 7:00
Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder CO
Network: ESPN2
UCLA (0-0) vs Colorado (0-0) Game Preview
Why UCLA Will Win
Is the UCLA defense any better?
Ten of the top 13 tacklers are back and the line should finally be a positive. The tackle rotation is good enough to hold down a Buff running game that hasn’t been all that great for a few years.
The offensive side for the Bruins should finally work. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now a seasoned veteran, but the receiving corps is loaded with experience and – FINALLY – the line might not be a total disaster.
Why Colorado Will Win
No, really, is the UCLA defense any better?
It was 113th in the nation in total D last year and now it loses a few of its key parts. It’s more experienced overall, but the linebacking corps is undergoing an overhaul and the secondary still has to prove it can stop someone after getting hit for over 300 yards per game last year.
The Colorado offensive line should be a positive right away for new head coach Karl Dorrell, and even though Laviska Shenault is in the NFL, the receiving corps is a plus for new starting quarterback Sam Noyer.
What’s Going To Happen
UCLA looked like it turned a corner with three straight wins, and then it all went down the tubes after the early November win over Colorado last year. The program lost the last two trips to Boulder, but it has the experience and pieces in place that Colorado doesn’t.
It’s Dorrell vs. his old UCLA team – his coaching era really wasn’t that bad, by the way – but the Bruins should be just a bit sharper and show off a little bit more consistency. It should be a good battle deep into the fourth quarter, but this will be where having the veteran quarterback matters.
Colorado vs UCLA Prediction, Line
UCLA 30, Colorado 27
UCLA -6, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
