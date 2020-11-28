UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Arizona prediction and game preview.

UCLA vs Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA (1-2) vs Arizona (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona might not have a win, and it’s not quite as explosive and as productive as everyone might like, but it went up against two of the three best teams in the Pac-12 – USC and Washington, with Oregon being the third – and it more than held its own.

The passing game has been efficient, and the defense has held up relatively well considering this was supposed to be a total overhaul year and it had to deal with the Trojan passing game and the Husky power attack.

And now the Wildcats might catch a break against a UCLA team that didn’t have starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week against Oregon, and now might be missing him along with several other players going through the contact tracing protocols.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why UCLA Will Win

Yeah, all things considered, Arizona hasn’t been all that bad. Most teams in the league would be 0-2 against USC and UW. However, the Wildcat offensive line isn’t playing all that well, there isn’t enough of a running game to worry about, and the O isn’t moving the chains well enough to maintain any sort of consistent control.

Despite missing DTR and a several other parts, the Bruins pushes Oregon hard in a. 38-35 loss with the running game taking over.

The offensive system is finally starting to work, mostly because the offensive line is finally stronger than it has been in a several years. Arizona won’t be dealing with the power ground game like the Washington offensive front brought last week – this will be more up-tempo speed. That, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

A terrific pass rush should be enough to overcome the other UCLA issues and personnel concerns.

The Bruins might only be 1-2, but the lines are playing well enough, the offense will be more explosive, and despite all the problems just getting this going, they’ll be 2-0 at home this season.

UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Line

UCLA 38, Arizona 30

Bet on UCLA vs Arizona with BetMGM

UCLA -10.5, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever