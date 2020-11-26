UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Arizona prediction and game preview.
UCLA vs Arizona Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 28
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Network: FOX
UCLA (1-2) vs Arizona (0-2) Game Preview
Why Arizona Will Win
Arizona might not have a win, and it’s not quite as explosive and as productive as everyone might like, but it went up against two of the three best teams in the Pac-12 – USC and Washington, with Oregon being the third – and it more than held its own.
The passing game has been efficient, and the defense has held up relatively well considering this was supposed to be a total overhaul year and it had to deal with the Trojan passing game and the Husky power attack.
And now the Wildcats might catch a break against a UCLA team that didn’t have starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week against Oregon, and now might be missing him along with several other players going through the contact tracing protocols.
Why UCLA Will Win
Yeah, all things considered, Arizona hasn’t been all that bad. Most teams in the league would be 0-2 against USC and UW. However, the Wildcat offensive line isn’t playing all that well, there isn’t enough of a running game to worry about, and the O isn’t moving the chains well enough to maintain any sort of consistent control.
Despite missing DTR and a several other parts, the Bruins pushes Oregon hard in a. 38-35 loss with the running game taking over.
The offensive system is finally starting to work, mostly because the offensive line is finally stronger than it has been in a several years. Arizona won’t be dealing with the power ground game like the Washington offensive front brought last week – this will be more up-tempo speed. That, and …
What’s Going To Happen
A terrific pass rush should be enough to overcome the other UCLA issues and personnel concerns.
The Bruins might only be 1-2, but the lines are playing well enough, the offense will be more explosive, and despite all the problems just getting this going, they’ll be 2-0 at home this season.
UCLA vs Arizona Prediction, Line
UCLA 38, Arizona 30
UCLA -10.5, o/u: 69
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
