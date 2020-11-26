UCF vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs USF prediction and game preview.

UCF vs USF Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCF (5-3) vs South Florida (1-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why UCF Will Win

USF doesn’t have the defense to hold down the explosion.

Cincinnati’s defense was barely able to hold on in last week’s 36-33 win over the Knights, and the Bulls don’t have the ability to slow down anything UCF tries to do.

Memphis hit USF for 437 passing yards a few weeks ago, and Houston ran for 319 yards the game after – the Bulls allowed well over 1,000 yards of total offense in its last two games.

Even after the loss to the Bearcats, UCF is still No. 1 in the nation in passing offense, second in total O, and to make things worse No. 1 in college football in takeaways. USF has a giveaway problem, turning it over two times or more five times in the last six games.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why USF Will Win

Yeah, the UCF offense is having a blast, but the defense hasn’t exactly been a rock.

The run defense hasn’t had too many problems – the line was able to keep Cincinnati in relative check – but anyone with balance gives the Knights issues.

Memphis was able to get by in a shootout by running for over 200 yards and throwing for almost 500. Three times this season teams have been able to hit UCF for 200 on the ground and 200 through the air, but this week, USF might only be able to get hot with the passing game.

Freshman Noah Johnson was able to push Memphis with 217 yards and two scores, but it was Jordan McCloud who stepped back in against Houston and was able to overcome a few too many misfires with a few good downfield plays.

The Bulls have to keep pressing, and no matter what …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

USF has GOT to move the chains.

The time of possession battle has been an issue for first year head coach Jeff Scott’s team, mostly because the O can’t connect on a meaningful third down try. UCF is No. 1 in the conference on the money downs.

The Bulls will keep it interesting for a little while, but the UCF explosion will take over in the second half.

UCF vs USF Prediction, Line

UCF 48, USF 20

Bet on UCF vs USF with BetMGM

UCF -25, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever