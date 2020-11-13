UCF vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Temple prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Temple Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPNU

UCF (4-2) vs Temple (1-4) Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The UCF defense isn’t good at playing defense.

It’s trying to keep it all together after losing a slew of parts this offseason, and its job is to simply hold serve so the amazing offense can do what it does.

It’s getting rocked for close to 475 yards per game with a run defense that’s not great at holding up against teams that commit to the ground attack. The secondary allowed over 200 yards in every game, it’s giving up 284 yards per game on average, and overall it’s not great at getting off the field.

Temple’s offensive line should keep the Knights out of the backfield and should control the clock. UCF can strike quickly, but the Owls have to hold on to the ball for close to 35 minutes – they can do that.

Why UCF Will Win

The UCF offense has been absolutely unstoppable.

Okay, so Tulsa came up with a few key stops, and Memphis was able to survive, but this thing is a yardage machine that’s ripping off big plays and production in chunks.

How amazing is the attack? UCF is 18th in the nation in rushing, No. 1 in passing, and overall it’s arcading almost 60 more yards per game than the second-best offense in America, North Texas.

It’s balanced, it’s explosive, and it’s way too much for Temple to keep up with. This isn’t the Owl team of the last several years – it has allowed over 1,500 yards in the last three games, and it’s about to give up well over 500 more.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the UCF defense isn’t good at playing defense …

But it’s improving.

It’s never going rot be a brick wall, but it held up well against the good Houston attack, and it wasn’t bad against a dangerous Tulane offense.

Temple will throw well, and it’ll score enough to hang around, but one burst of UCF points will be enough to put this away in the third quarter.

UCF vs Temple Prediction, Line

UCF 48, Temple 34

UCF -25.5, o/u: 76.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

