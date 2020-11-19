Tulsa vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

Tulsa vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

Network: ESPN

Tulsa (4-1) vs Tulane (5-4) Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

The defense has been terrific.

It held the Oklahoma State offense to just 16 points in the opener, and it was able to hold its own in wins over high-powered UCF and SMU teams, especially against the run.

It kept the SMU passing attack from going off, but to beat Tulane it’s mostly about keeping the dangerous running game from going off.

The Green Wave are 4-1 when they run for over 200 yards, and Tulsa has yet to allow more than 151. America is just starting to figure out how good LB Zaven Collins is for a defense that’s amazing on third downs. On the offensive side, here comes the Tulsa passing game that should hit the mediocre Green Wave secondary.

Why Tulane Will Win

The offense has the balance to give Tulsa problems.

The Golden Hurricane defense is outstanding, but Tulane has the ability hit in a variety of ways, throwing for close to 200 yards or more in each of the last five games to go along with a solid ground game to take the pressure off.

Tulane is 2-0 when coming up with both 200 yards rushing and 200 receiving with the passing of QB Michael Pratt taking the offense up a few notches. This isn’t all that hard – Tulane is 4-0 when it converted 40% or more of its third down chances.

Tulsa’s D might be great on third downs, but it allowed two teams to hit 40% in the five games, and UCF converted 39% of its tries.

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa is playing too well in all phases and with too much confidence.

Both teams are great at getting into the backfield, but the Tulsa O line is playing a bit better. The big difference will be turnovers. Tulsa gives up the ball, and Tulane rarely does.

Both teams are playing well, and with the way Tulane is playing both teams are even in their effectiveness. Tulsa gets its third game at home in a row, and that will be just enough to get by with a slightly more efficient performance.

Tulsa vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulsa 34, Tulane 30

Tulsa -6.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

