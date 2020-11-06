Tulane vs East Caroline Prediction, Game Preview

Tulane vs East Carolina prediction and game preview.

Tulane vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Greenville, NC

Network: ESPN+

Tulane (3-4) vs East Carolina (1-4) Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

The Green Wave pass rush continues to be among the best in the conference.

The defense overall might have its issues against the better passing teams, but at least there’s enough pressure into the backfield to be a bother. East Carolina’s offensive front is able to pound away a bit, but it’s not good in pass protection and there are way too many negative plays.

Offensively, Tulane came up with one of its best performances of the year in a good 38-3 win over Temple. It was balanced, the passing game has been okay, and when the running game rolls, the team wins.

Tulane is 3-1 when grinding out 200 yards or more, and ECU gives up 205 rushing yards per game.

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirate passing game is working.

The wins might not be there, but it’s a hard-luck team with two straight close-call losses to Navy and Tulsa when the O was just fine. The Pirates are great at controlling the clock and the tempo, and now it gets to roll against a Green Wave offense that doesn’t really care about time of possession.

ECU should have the ball for 35 minutes and should be able to put the pressure if Holton Ahlers ca get hot again. He hit a strong Tulsa team for 330 yards through the air with his third three-touchdown day of the season.

What’s Going To Happen

East Carolina just can’t break through, but it’s not playing poorly. After a rough first two games to start the season the team is starting to play a whole lot better. The wins aren’t there, but the team is just so close.

Tulane and QB Michael Pratt will hit enough deep plays to turn this into a shootout, but the defense will led the team down again. It’ll be a close, fun game with the Pirates finally getting its second win.

Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 34, Tulane 31

Tulane -5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

