Troy vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Troy vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Troy (4-3) vs Middle Tennessee (2-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Troy Will Win

The Trojans are playing well on D, doing a great job on third downs, generating a good enough pass rush to get by, and being adaptable enough to deal with just about any style.

On the flip side, the Middle Tennessee D has been awful at getting off the field, it’s giving up points in bunches – getting worse as the season has gone on – and all being stressed further by an offense that keeps turning the ball over. The Blue Raiders have turned it over two times or more in five games including three last week in the loss to Marshall.

If Troy can get hot early through the air – hitting 330 yards or more wasn’t a problem for four straight games before being ground down by Georgia Southern – this is over.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders have a passing game of their own.

It’s been accurate over the last several weeks – it only failed to hit 60% once this year – and it keep up with the Trojans if this gets into any sort of a shootout.

Troy might have a high-powered offense and a ton of passing production, but it lost two of its last three games when it couldn’t handle the ground game. The Trojans are 0-3 when allowing 190 yards or more on the ground and 4-0 when allowing fewer. Middle Tennessee has hit 190 rushing yards twice, so it’s possible, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a strange second meeting between these two – Troy already won 47-14 at in the second week of the season.

Troy dominated the clock, forced three turnovers, and came up with an almost perfectly balanced attack as it had the game on by halftime.

Troy will do a better job of keeping things moving with a quick-hitting passing game that forces Middle Tennessee to press. The Trojan defense will hold up enough against the run to make it 5-0 when allowing fewer than 190 yards.

It’ll be closer in the rematch, but Troy will pull this off again.

Troy vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Troy 34, Middle Tennessee 20

Bet on Troy vs Middle Tennessee with BetMGM

Troy -13, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol