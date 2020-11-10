Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Western Michigan prediction and game preview.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Broadcast

Date:Wednesday, November 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Network: ESPN

Toledo (1-0) vs Western Michigan (1-0) Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets blew up early against Bowling Green and coasted from there, scoring 21 first quarter points in the 38-3 win.

This is exactly what the veteran Rockets are supposed to do on a regular basis, getting 310 rushing yards with a. good rotation of backs, Eli Peters threw four touchdown passes, and the secondary was a rock, allowing Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald to hit just eight of his 30 passes.

The offense will be terrific, however …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

There’s no dogging Toledo’s layup win over Bowling Green, but there wasn’t any pass rush and there weren’t enough plays behind the line overall. Akron couldn’t generate any pressure against Western Michigan, and it got hammered very, very hard.

Toledo isn’t Akron, but Western Michigan was able to tune up with a nearly flawless 58-13 performance. The Bronco run defense might get hit for a big dash or two this week, but overall, the D is just strong enough to a lot of bending, but not a lot of breaking.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not crazy to call this the MAC Championship – at least, the MAC West Championship. These two are very talented, very experienced, and very explosive.

Toledo has won three straight in the series, but the Broncos will just a little bit sharper at home in a fun firefight with a whole lot of big moments for both offenses.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 34, Toledo 30

Western Michigan -2.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

