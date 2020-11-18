Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan prediction and game preview.

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

Network: CBS Sports Network

Toledo (1-1) vs Eastern Michigan (0-2) Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rocket offense has been terrific so far, but in different ways.

The running game was always expected to be strong – and it opened with 310 yards against Bowling Green – but the versatile attack hit Western Michigan for close to 340 yards in the tough 41-38 loss last week.

The Eastern Michigan secondary hasn’t been all that bad, but the pass defense hasn’t been a rock, and the defense has allowed over 200 yards rushing and 200 receiving in both to the first two games.

Yes, this is an Eastern Michigan program that seems to keep everything close, but it keeps games close, and loses. But …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The Eagles are finally back at home.

They’ve been tough in two games against two dangerous MAC teams with two dangerous offenses – Kent State and Ball State – and they had their chances to win both games.

The defense has been great on third downs, but that’s been about it. The offense isn’t moving the ball enough, and the defense is getting run over, but QB Preston Hutchinson is a dangerous option as a runner as well as a downfield passer, and on the other side, Turan Rush is a good-looking pass rusher who should be disruptive.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be close, but all Eastern Michigan games are close. 12 of the program’s last 17 games have been decided by eight points or fewer, and at home, this is going to be a good battle.

Toledo is getting too much out of its great group of running backs, Eli Peters is a solid quarterback, and the team will come through in the clutch. The Rockets will make the big plays in key spots, and the Eagles won’t.

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 27

Toledo -6.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

