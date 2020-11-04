Toledo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Bowling Green prediction and game preview.

Toledo vs Bowling Green Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Game Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Toledo (0-0) vs Bowling Green (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The offense didn’t get going in the first year under head coach Scot Loeffler, but it has a strong line returning, there should be a good rotation of running backs, and Boston College transfer Matt McDonald is a good-sized passer with promise.

The Toledo defense is full of veterans, but can anyone play? It was 123rd in the nation overall, there wasn’t any production from the line in the backfield, and it all trickled down from there. If the Falcon offensive front can just be okay, there should be enough production to overcome …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Why Toledo Will Win

The Bowling Green defense isn’t going to be anything special.

Most of the top tacklers are done from a mediocre group, there isn’t going to be a whole lot of pressure in the backfield, and Toledo should be able to run as much as it wants to.

The Rockets should be able to take over right away with their running game – Bryant Koback is a great back working behind a veteran line – and there’s enough speed in the receiving corps to keep pushing a Bowling Green secondary that’s experienced, but not anything special.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo’s offense will come out hot. The team closed out last year with three straight losses, and dropped a midseason game to Bowling Green in a bizarre 20-7 clunker.

The Falcon offense will be fine, but it won’t be able to keep up after Toledo scores on its first few drives.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Toledo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Toledo 44, Bowling Green 20

Bet on Toledo vs Bowling Green with BetMGM

Toledo -23, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule