Texas vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Is it really just as simple as being at home or on the road? West Virginia is 4-0 in Morgantown and 0-2 on the road.

What’s been the problem away from home? The third down conversions weren’t quite there, and that came from not having a running game. The Mountaineers failed to hit 100 yards on the ground twice – and both times were in the losses.

Texas hasn’t been the slightest bit consistent, but it was somehow able to slip past Oklahoma State without any offensive production – the four takeaways helped – but that was an outlier. This offense is a whole lot better than it showed in Stillwater.

Why West Virginia Will Win

This has been a sneaky-good team with a good passing attack and a strong defense that has a good mix to beat anyone in the conference on the right day.

It all worked at home against Kansas State, with the defensive front stuffing the running game and allowing just 225 yards overall. But that’s what this D does. Only Oklahoma State was able to run well against it, and only Baylor was able to throw for more than 200 yards.

If the Texas that played last week doesn’t get the O going, and assuming West Virginia doesn’t turn it over four times, this should be close.

What’s Going To Happen

For all of the good things West Virginia has done so far, it hasn’t dealt with much in the way of firepower. Texas Tech really doesn’t have the pop you’d think it would, and Oklahoma State wasn’t quite right yet when the two played.

Texas won’t rip apart the Mountaineers, but the offense will be just effective enough to get out alive in yet another nail-biter for a team that played at the exact level of its competition.

Texas vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Texas 31, West Virginia 27

Texas -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

