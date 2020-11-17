Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Kansas prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas (5-2) vs Kansas (0-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Texas Will Win

Very, very, very, very, very quietly, Texas is on a three game winning streak including a terrific victory over Oklahoma State on the road to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 championship.

So how is this happening? The run defense has been great, the offense has come up with a slew of timely plays, and the defensive is generating enough tackles for loss to be a bother. Most of all, Texas is winning the turnover margin and hasn’t turned it over in the last two games – it’s not going to give Kansas a slew of breaks.

Why Kansas Will Win

The Texas offense isn’t exactly clicking.

The team has a way of playing up or down to the competition, there isn’t enough of a steady running game to be a concern, and the passing attack hasn’t hit 200 yards in the last few weeks.

Kansas is okay at controlling the clock and slowing things down. If it can speed up the game and keep Texas from hitting the explosive plays, it can keep it close at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas is WAY overdue for one of its patented big performances out of the blue, but the team isn’t showing anything lately defensively in blowout loss after blowout loss.

The Texas D isn’t a brick wall, but it’s playing well enough to keep the Jayhawk offense that hasn’t scored more than 17 points in five of the last six games under wraps.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Texas 48, Kansas 16

Bet on Texas vs Kansas with BetMGM

Texas -28.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol