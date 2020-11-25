Texas vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Iowa State prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Network: ABC

Texas (5-2) vs Iowa State (6-2) Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclone offense has found its balance and groove.

When the program gets to 200 yards rushing and 200 passing, it’s 4-0. How many times did Iowa State go 200/200 last year? Once – and it beat ULM 72-20.

How many times did it do it in 2018? Twice, and five times in four years – that’s it. Now the offense has evolved, and if it does that again, it wins.

Texas is 5-0 when teams aren’t throwing the balance at the defense, and when offenses are able to do the 200/200 thing? Texas is 0-2.

The Cyclones are doing everything right. They’re converting on third downs, they’re not getting hit for a slew of penalties, and they’re leading the Big 12 in takeaways.

Let Texas make the big mistakes, mix up the offense, and it should all work.

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorn defense has finally been able to step up against the run. To go along with that 200/200 thing, when the D holds opponents to under 100 rushing yards the team is 3-0, and the program is 12-0 over the last three years.

Okay, so Iowa State isn’t going to run for fewer than 100 yards, but Texas has figured out how to make teams one dimensional holding Baylor and West Virginia under 100 in the last three games. It’s been great against the run lately – the team is tackling better – and the pass defense will take its chances.

Texas wants to stop Cyclone 100-yard rushing machine Breece Hall first, and it starts by not letting him grind his way to the second-level. Iowa State QB Brock Purdy has been red hot – three touchdown passes in each of the last three games – but he also rolled against three mediocre teams.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are on a three-game winning streak, both are playing well, and both are looking to this as the moment to make a big statement in the Big 12 title chase.

At home, the Texas defense will continue to be strong enough, QB Sam Ehlinger will get over a few off games by being a bit more consistent down the field while also relying on the ground attack – freshman Bijan Robinson will be effective – and Texas will be on the doorstep of getting a spot in the Big 12 Championship.

Texas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Iowa State 31

Texas -1, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

