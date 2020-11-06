Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs TCU prediction and game preview.

Texas Tech vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: FS1

Texas Tech (2-4) vs TCU (2-3) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

TCU has been strange.

It scores in spurts, it hasn’t been consistent, and it hasn’t come close to playing the same type of game twice in a row.

Texas Tech can figure out what it wants to take away. The Horned Frogs ran well against Texas and Baylor, but struggled to pound against anyone else. They threw well in a few games, and couldn’t get the passing attack going too often over the last three outings.

Get the pass rush going against the shaky Horned Frog line, and the team will instantly become one-dimensional. However …

Why TCU Will Win

Texas Tech has been strange.

The normally high-powered passing attack hasn’t hit 300 yards in the last four games, and it’s not controlling games offensively like it should.

If you’re going to struggle on defense – Texas Tech is last in the Big 12 – you need to be able to score more than this team does.

The O is able to move the chains, but the up-tempo style is killing – as always – the time of possession battle. TCU is great at keeping games at its level and pace, and it can be methodical without worrying about the Red Raiders roaring back.

What’s Going To Happen

This game is going to be strange.

The road team has won the last five games, and TCU is 0-3 at home.

TCU will break its rough string with a good passing attack against a secondary that’s been torched over the last three games and in four of the six games. Texas Tech is overdue for a funky-good performance when the offense works, but that’s not this week.

Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 31, Texas Tech 21

TCU -9, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

