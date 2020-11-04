Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs South Carolina prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Network: ESPN

Texas A&M (4-1) vs South Carolina (2-3) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The offense might not be a high-flying fun show, but A&M is doing A&M.

Control the tempo, own the narrative, make teams play at its pace, leading the SEC in time of possession and leading the nation in third down conversions, hitting a terrific 59% of its chances. The other side of the ball, though, should dictate the action.

South Carolina’s offensive line hasn’t been good enough. The Texas A&M defensive front has been good at getting off the field with a steady stream of sacks and tackles for loss.

It’s a good formula. Grind out drives, rely on a few sacks and tackles for loss on third downs, and take over the game against a decent-but-not-special offense.

Why South Carolina Will Win

It only seems like there’s a penalty Texas A&M doesn’t want to commit.

There are other teams in the SEC that sin more often, but no one gets hit with more penalty yards per game than A&M including a season-high 100 on nine penalties last week against Arkansas.

The passing game has just enough of a spark to keep pushing. The win over Auburn was the one time the air show didn’t work all that well, but the yards have been there overall going against an Aggie secondary that doesn’t take the ball away and has allowed well over 200 yards through the air in each of the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina has just the right mix to give Texas A&M a tough time. The Gamecock offense can grind out drives, it can do a good job of controlling the clock, and for its purposes, it can keep the score relatively low and the game within range.

But Texas A&M does it better.

The Aggies are playing like the tough, veteran team that it is, and it’ll execute what it does on both sides of the ball well enough to very, very quietly take another step in the College Football Playoff race.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 24

Texas A&M -7.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

