Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs LSU prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas A&M (5-1) vs LSU (3-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why LSU Will Win

The young parts are stepping up.

This might be a lost, wildly disappointing season, but there’s hope. Freshman QB TJ Finley is coming off a nice 271-yard, two touchdown day in the win over Arkansas – he didn’t throw any picks – sophomore RB Tyrion Davis-Price pounded out his second 100-yard day in the last three games, and the receiving corps is still doing just fine.

The Tigers might not be the high-flying fun show of last year, but they’re doing a strong job at controlling the ball, the attack is averaging a solid 452 yards per game, and the defensive side continues to do a great job of getting into the backfield.

However …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

LSU is great at controlling the tempo, and it’s great at getting into the backfield. Texas A&M is elite at both of those things

The Aggies lead the SEC in time of possession, lead the nation in third down conversions, and they’re the best in the conference in tackles for loss and total defense.

QB Kellen Mond might not be Florida’s Kyle Trask, and he’s not getting the hype of Alabama’s Mac Jones, but he’s having a terrific season as he’s playing like the SEC veteran he is. He’s not making big mistakes, he’s taking the plays that are there without forcing his passes, and he’s got a handle on the offense.

Now it’s redemption time after he threw for 92 yards and three interceptions in last year’s 50-7 loss.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU has alternated loss-win-loss-win all the way through, and now, after a nice win over Arkansas …

Texas A&M hasn’t been able to play over the last few weeks, and now it should be ready to play like it’s a half-step faster. It’s still in the College Football Playoff discussion, and it’s going to look like it.

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 41, LSU 24

Bet on Texas A&M vs LSU with BetMGM

Texas A&M -14, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever