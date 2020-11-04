Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs Arkansas prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: SEC Network

Tennessee (2-3) vs Arkansas (2-3) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Arkansas secondary hasn’t been great so far. It’s not a disaster and it’s not getting gouged too badly, but it allowed 200 yards or more in four of the five games. It doesn’t give up a whole lot of big plays, and it was a takeaway machine against Mississippi State and Ole Miss. As long as the Tennessee passing game takes the easy short-range passes and doesn’t take any chances, it should be okay.

The Hog offense isn’t miserable, but it’s having a hard time on third downs with its quick pace, and it’s among the worst teams in the country at controlling the clock.

However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Tennessee can’t convert on third downs. It’s dead last in the SEC converting just 26% of the time, and as bad as Arkansas is in the time of possession battle, the Vols are even worse, keeping the ball for just 26:21 a game.

The offense is working. The defense might be having a few problems, and the O hasn’t been consistent, but against Texas A&M the Hogs pushed past both 220 yards rushing and receiving.

Granted, a lot of those yards came in comeback mode, but it was the team’s best running day of the season, and now it’s going against a Tennessee defense that’s okay, but hasn’t been a brick wall.

What’s Going To Happen

The Tennessee offense just isn’t working well enough. The running game is too inconsistent, and the passing attack hasn’t hit 200 yards in three of the last four games. It’ll be a dead-even game throughout with the Hog D doing just enough against the run to actually win the time of possession battle.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 30, Tennessee 27

Tennessee -1.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

