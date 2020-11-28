Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts prediction and game preview.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Tennessee Titans (7-3) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-3) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

How is Tennessee stronger than it was a few weeks ago when it lost by 17 to the Colts at home? The offense picked it up against Baltimore last week in a strong overtime win, the running game continues to be fantastic, and the defense is doing a decent job from time-to-time taking the ball away.

When the D forces takeaways, they come in bunches. Indianapolis avoided giving up any in the first meeting, but it turned it over twice four of the last six games. On the road, the Titans have to force mistakes, because …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

The Colts were able to throw well over the last several weeks and almost hit 300 yards in the first meeting. As long as Phil Rivers can avoid the bad interception, the defense will do the rest.

Jonathan Taylor won’t be playing after testing positive for COVID, but the Titan defense has problems against anyone who can pound away. The great Colt offensive line needs to control the game, and the league’s second-best defense should take care of the rest.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis

Yeah, he has a toe injury, but he doesn’t miss games – ever. With Taylor out, the running game will spread it around, and Rivers will try staying on his current tear. He has three touchdown passes in three of the last five games, and he’s a lock for 250 yards and close to 300.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s so hard to be a team twice, especially in the last three weeks. The things that worked for the Colts on the road should work at home.

Slow down the Tennessee passing game, control the tempo, rely on Rivers and the offensive line to take care of the rest. It’ll be closer than the 34-17 first meeting, but the Colts will still pull it off.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 27, Tennessee 23

Indianapolis -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

