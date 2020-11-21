Temple vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Temple vs East Carolina prediction and game preview.

Temple vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: ESPN+

Temple (1-5) vs East Carolina (1-6) Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Temple offense has hit a wall.

It wasn’t amazing to start the season, but not it’s not able to do enough to keep up the pace at all, failing to hit 30 points in all five losses and not getting to 14 points in two of the last three games.

There’s nothing happening down the field, and there isn’t enough pop dealing with the better American Athletic offenses, especially the good passing teams.

East Carolina might not be winning, but before dealing with the Cincinnati defense the passing attack was on a roll with two straight 300-yard performances. Holton Ahlers should be able to produce on the Owl secondary, but …

Why Temple Will Win

Temple needs to try making this simple – run the ball, and run some more.

The Owl ground game hasn’t been anything special, but it’s coming off a season-high 183 yards in the loss to UCF, and now it’s time to top that against a ECU defense that allowed 200 rushing yards or more five of the seven games and almost 300 yards against Cincinnati.

For all of Temple’s problems, it’s good enough to match East Carolina’s ability to control the clock and slow things down. The O line hasn’t been bad, and now it’s time to dominate against a Pirate D that allowed close to nine yards per carry over the last two games.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be about as entertaining as it gets between two teams with one win and each on a four-game losing streak.

Neither team is doing anything defensively, they both beat USF, and they’re both looking for something positive against a team that the other should beat. The Pirates have more of an offense, but the Temple ground game will take over at home in the second half in a close, fun win.

Temple vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

Temple 34, East Carolina 31

East Carolina -3.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

