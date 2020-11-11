TCU vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs West Virginia prediction and game preview.

TCU vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mountaineer Football Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Network: FOX

TCU (3-3) vs West Virginia (4-3) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

When the running game works, TCU wins.

The passing attack has been fine at times, but that’s usually used to try keeping up. When TCU is working, it’s controlling games on the ground going 3-0 when it runs for 200 yards or more.

It’s not a dominant attack, but when it works, the Horned Frogs are great at controlling the clock and the game. West Virginia has the Big 12’s best defense, but it’s 0-3 when allowing more than 75 rushing yards.

Why West Virginia Will Win

The passing game has found its groove.

The defense has been strong – it’s among the league’s best at getting into the backfield and it’s tops by far in pass D – but the team has started to kick it in with the offense that hit the 300-yard mark through the air in each of the last four games.

Jarret Doege hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games and not looks more comfortable pushing the ball down the field a little bit more.

The offense is relying on him to take on the offense to overcome the lack of a steady running game, and now it gets a TCU defense that allowed 200 passing yards or ore in every game but defensive battle against Kansas State.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia is a different animal at home.

It’s 0-3 on the road, 4-0 at Mountaineer Football Field and Mulan Piskar, and it comes from getting more out of the defense. At home, West Virginia has allowed fewer than 260 yards in each of the four games, and way over 300 yards in each of the three road games.

TCU’s offense will try to run, but it won’t be able to do it enough to pull this off.

TCU vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 24, TCU 17

West Virginia -3, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

