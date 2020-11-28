TCU vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Kansas prediction and game preview.

TCU vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

TCU (3-4) vs Kansas (0-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why TCU Will Win

Kansas just isn’t getting the offense going.

There’s no running game – the Jayhawks have yet to get to 200 yards so far and haven’t hit 100 yards in three of the last four games – and the offense as a whole hasn’t been able to get to 250 yards in four of the last five games.

It all starts with an offensive front that’s not doing anything to pave the way for the backs – a depleted group as the season has gone on – and with way too many plays allowed behind the line.

TCU has a good enough pass rush and it good enough at getting into the backfield to screw everything up. The Horned Frog offense might not be anything special, but it doesn’t have to be this week. It just doesn’t have to screw up – TCU is second in the Big 12 in fewest giveaways.

Why Kansas Will Win

Is anything working correctly in this lost year?

Short answer, not even a little bit, but TCU might have the right mix for Kansas to keep this relatively close – and the it has to hope to catch a few breaks.

The Horned Frogs don’t have a high-scoring attack, the offense isn’t going to come out and blast away for 600 yards – it hasn’t hit 400 in any of its last five games and had its worst performance of the season in the 24-6 loss to West Virginia a few weeks ago – and the passing game has been hit-or-miss.

There’s little to no downfield passing game from the Horned Frogs to worry about, partly because the O line is too leaky. If Kansas can find a way to summon up any sort of a pass rush, this would be the week.

Again, keep the game in range, get a takeaways or two, and come up with a sharp early scoring drive, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

It sounds easy, but nothing is going according to plan for the Jayhawks. The lines aren’t playing well enough, TCU isn’t going to make the huge mistakes needed, and it’ll be another ugly blowout loss.

Kansas has lost 11 games in a row by ten points or more. Make it 12.

TCU vs Kansas Prediction, Line

TCU 41, Kansas 13

Bet on TCU vs Kansas with BetMGM

TCU -24, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever