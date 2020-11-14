Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast
Date: Sunday, November 15
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Network: FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) vs Carolina Panthers (3-6) Game Preview
Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win
The team can’t play any worse than it did against New Orleans. It started up front – the line couldn’t keep Tom Brady from getting bashed and beaten. Expect more quick passes, more of a running game after a historically bad day on the ground with just eight yards, and a lot more production from the receivers.
There are too many weapons and too many good parts – including a defense that picked a bad time to come up with a dud – to struggle so much. In the first meeting, Brady was good, the running game was better, and the four takeaways were massive in the 31-17 win.
Why Carolina Panthers Will Win
Carolina has hit a wall overall, but the defense was great against the Kansas City running game last weeks and the offense started to function better with Christian McCaffrey back and working.
The D doesn’t have the pass rush the Saints do, but they need to at least bother Brady. Teddy Bridgewater bombed away in the first meeting, the secondary has been great at keeping the big plays to a minimum, and this week there’s going to be an equally matched sense of desperation coming off a four-game losing streak. Tampa Bay won’t be the only focused team.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay
One carry, no yards. That’s what he did for a Tampa Bay offense that bailed on the run early last week. However, Fournette had his best game of the season against Carolina with 103 yards and two scores, and against the Saints he was a key part to the passing game.
What’s Going To Happen
Tampa Bay is about to fix the glitch in a hurry. The offense has sputtered a bit over the last few weeks, but with no Carolina pass rush to worry about, Brady will be on again, Antonio Brown will have a decent game, and the Bucs will start to look the part.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line
Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 17
Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 50.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3
