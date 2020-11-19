Syracuse vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 20

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ESPN

Syracuse (1-7) vs Louisville (2-5) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

Louisville has a hard time not giving the football to other teams.

The turnover problem was bad to start the season, there was an eye of the storm, and then it came back roaring with three giveaways in each of the last two games and five times overall.

Syracuse could use the help.

The secondary might have lost key talents, but the defense leads the ACC in takeaways and the D overall hasn’t been gouged lately. It hasn’t been a rock, but if Louisville’s offense keeps having issues with picks, the Orange will stay alive.

However …

Why Louisville Will Win

Syracuse has a giving problem, too. It can take the ball away just fine, but it alway likes to be gracious and provide enough turnovers to make life hard on itself.

It wasn’t always this way. The Orange were a whopping +11 in turnover margin over the first five games, and then … -8 in the last three with nine giveaways.

There’s that, and the offense has failed to come up with 300 yards of total offense in the last two games and only hit 100 rushing yards twice this season. Louisville should outgain Syracuse by way over 100 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams keep screwing up, and both teams are in the midst of massively disappointing seasons. Syracuse can’t catch a break, and outside of the battle with Boston College last week, it’s getting its doors blown off. Louisville can’t catch a break, and it’s losing too many close games.

Louisville will finally get an easy game.

Syracuse vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 38, Syracuse 24

Louisville -18, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

