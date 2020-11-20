Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 41-10, ATS: 24-23, Point Total: 27-20
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Coastal Carolina -5.5, o/u: 48
Arkansas State at Texas State
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Arkansas State -6, o/u: 67
Georgia Southern at Army
12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -4, o/u: 40
Georgia State at South Alabama
3:30 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -3.5, o/u: 59
Middle Tennessee at Troy
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Troy -13, o/u: 59.5
Central Arkansas at Louisiana
Canceled
ULM at Louisiana Tech
Canceled