Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Fearless Predictions

By November 20, 2020 3:42 pm

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 41-10, ATS: 24-23, Point Total: 27-20

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Coastal Carolina -5.5, o/u: 48

Arkansas State at Texas State

12:00 ESPNU
Line: Arkansas State -6, o/u: 67

Georgia Southern at Army

12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -4, o/u: 40

Georgia State at South Alabama

3:30 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -3.5, o/u: 59

Middle Tennessee at Troy

3:30 ESPN3
Line: Troy -13, o/u: 59.5

Central Arkansas at Louisiana

Canceled

ULM at Louisiana Tech

Canceled

