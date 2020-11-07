Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 33-10, ATS: 19-20, Point Total: 23-16
– Bet on Sun Belt football at BetMGM
ULM at Georgia State
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Georgia State -19, o/u: 58.5
Arkansas State at Louisiana
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Louisiana -14.5, o/u: 68
Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend.
Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
Troy at Georgia Southern
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Troy -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Appalachian State at Texas State
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 57
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Coastal Carolina -17.5, o/u: 55.5