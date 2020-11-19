Stanford vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Stanford vs Washington State prediction and game preview.

Stanford vs Washington State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Network: FS1

Stanford (0-2) vs Washington State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

Stanford is struggling way too much on third downs on both sides of the ball.

The Cardinal offense has only converted nine of 29 chances, and the defense has been a disaster at getting off the field, allowing Oregon and Colorado to convert 17 of 25 third down opportunities.

The Washington State offense hasn’t been the high-octane thrill ride it normally is or likely will be … yet. It seems like it’s coming, though.

Freshman QB Jayden de Laura wasn’t bad against Oregon State, and he hit Oregon for more downfield plays and 321 yards with two scores. This has looked like an offense under.a new coaching staff that just needs a little time, but it has the upside to be explosive, and Stanford’s O hasn’t been consistent enough. However …

Why Stanford Will Win

New Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich has had to do a few tweaks, and there’s been a personnel overhaul in some spots, and it shows defensively – especially on third downs – and the passing game hasn’t started to click yet.

Stanford might not be playing all that well, but the passing game hasn’t been bad, the offensive line is great in pass protection, and there hasn’t been any problems controlling the clock. The Cardinal should have the ball for at least five minutes more.

Can the Stanford running game finally start to work? It was okay against Oregon, but it wasn’t anywhere to be found against Colorado in last week’s loss. Pounding away on the Washington State defensive front shouldn’t be a problem, QB Davis Mills has a game under his belt after throwing for 327 yards against the Buffs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford needs its lines to be better.

The pass rush and the normal Cardinal playmaking behind the line haven’t been there, and the O line – while talented and not that bad – needs to be able to own the ground game.

Washington State has the ability push with the passing attack, but Stanford will be on the right side of a close win helped by just having the ball longer.

Stanford vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Stanford 38, Washington State 35

Stanford -1.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

