Stanford vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Stanford vs Cal prediction and game preview.

Stanford vs Cal Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Stanford (0-2) vs Cal (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Stanford Will Win

The offense is working okay, but the defense hasn’t been able to put it together quite yet. The mediocre Cal offense should help the cause.

The Cardinal couldn’t hold up against the Oregon running game in the opener, and last week it struggled too much to come up with a stop against the Colorado ground attack – losing both games.

Cal’s ground game isn’t strong enough to take over, there’s not enough of a downfield passing game to mater, and most of all, the problem is coming from an offensive front allowing way too many plays in the backfield.

The Golden Bears after two games are dead last in the Pac-12 in total offense, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Cal Will Win

Stanford isn’t generating a lick of of a pass rush to take advantage of the struggles on the Cal offensive front.

It hasn’t been a pretty start for the Bears, but they’ve been thrown into a rough run with the last-minute trip to UCLA, and then came the struggles against the Oregon State balance. But now the Bears get a chance to keep things moving against a Stanford defense that’s not able to get off the field.

The Cardinal might be great at controlling the clock, but they’re awful on third downs – Oregon and Colorado combined to convert a whopping 17 of 25 third down tries – and Cal is overdue to start playing stronger and sharper.

Finally, QB Chase Garbers should get a little time to work.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

It has been a wildly disappointing season for both teams, and the loser’s campaign is effectively over after this. Going 0-3 is bad enough, but to start winless and lose this game.

Finally, Cal gets a home game against a team that’s going to fit its style. Deliberate, ball control, strong defense.

Can the Bear offense finally start to do something well? The defense will play just a bit better as Cal will look like it needed the two games under its belt to finally start playing like it’s supposed to.

Stanford vs Cal Prediction, Line

Cal 30, Stanford 27

Bet on Stanford vs Cal with BetMGM

Cal -1, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!