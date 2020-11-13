Southern Miss vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs WKU prediction and game preview.

Southern Miss vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Network: 3:30

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Southern Miss (2-5) vs WKU (2-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Score 15 points and you probably have the Hilltoppers.

WKU was able to score a few points early on in the season, but it hasn’t pushed past 14 points in any of the last five games.

The offense continues to be among the least effective in college football – it has only thrown for over 200 yards once and hasn’t ran for more than 160 – with way too many mistakes, no ground game, and a total inability to convert on third downs.

Southern Miss has a world of problems, but it’s able to complete a downfield pass and stretch the field a bit. The Golden Eagles will get the O going, but …

– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines

Why WKU Will Win

WKU, if you ever had any sort of a passing attack to get moving, this would be the time to unleash it.

The Golden Eagles were able to hold down North Alabama, but everyone else’s passing game is getting fat off this secondary. Want to run? USM’s defense will be happy to oblige.

There’s almost no consistent pressure in the backfield and the key third down stops are a rumor. The biggest issue, though, is the inability to hang on to the ball, turning it over seven times in the last two games going a -5 in turnover margin.

WKU could use the help.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Can WKU finally start moving the chains and put up some points? The defense will force enough mistakes to give the offense a few good chances. It’s WKU, so the O will blow it, of course, but it’ll still be able generate just enough scoring drives leading to late field goals to hold on after an early touchdown.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Southern Miss vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 19, Southern Miss 17

Bet on Southern Miss vs WKU with BetMGM

WKU -7, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever