Southern Miss vs North Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Mississippi vs North Alabama prediction and game preview.

Southern Miss vs North Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: ESPN3

Southern Miss (1-5) vs North Alabama (0-2) Game Preview

Why North Alabama Will Win

Southern Miss isn’t playing well.

This was a team expected to be good enough to challenge for the Conference USA championship, and instead it’s on its third head coach, the defense has never shown up, and this might just be an unfocused enough team to allow your North Alabama Lions to pull off a stunner.

The Golden Eagles don’t generate a lick of pressure in the backfield and they’re not stopping anyone on third downs. If North Alabama can do anything to get the midrange passing game going early …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

North Alabama hasn’t done a thing offensively in its two games – both losses.

The ground attack averages just two yards per carry, and while the passing game isn’t bad on the short range throws, there have only been a few big plays. The Lions should be able to work a few drives against the USM secondary, but it won’t be enough.

This is the game for the Golden Eagle running game to go off. It should rip off yards in chunks.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss has had little to no fun this season, but now it finally gets a chance to relax and enjoy an easy win. The offense will come up with a few early scoring drives and the D will finally have a decent day.

Southern Miss vs North Alabama Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 41, North Alabama 17

Southern Miss -17.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1

